No. 16 Michigan routs No. 19 Northwestern 85-66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten with an 85-66 rout of No. 19 Northwestern. Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks scored 14 points apiece for the Wolverines, who are the Big Ten’s last remaining team without a loss. Michigan took control by scoring the last nine points of the first half and then quickly extended its lead early in the second. Robbie Beran scored 14 points for Northwestern, which has dropped two in a row after a promising start.