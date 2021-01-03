No. 16-Michigan women throttle 15th-ranked Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Leigha Brown scored 22 and 16th-ranked Michigan shook No. 15 Northwestern 84-63. Brown and Hillmon each scored 20 in the first half. Brown’s jumper with 6:58 left in the third quarter put the Wolverines up 35 (64-29) for their largest lead of the game. In its second game since a 22-day layoff due to COVID-19-related issues last month, Michigan has outscored the opposition by an average of 32 points per contest. The Wolverines beat Wisconsin 92-49 on New Year’s Eve. Sydney Wood scored 19 points for Northwestern