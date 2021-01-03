Quincy Boy Scouts plan Christmas tree pick up fundraiser

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Boy Scouts said those with a Christmas tree they need to get rid of should give them a call.

Troop One Scoutmaster Joe Henning said scouts will collect and dispose of tree on January 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Quincy.

"A lot of people don't always have the ability to dispose of a Christmas tree," he said. "There's an assumption that the city of Quincy provides that service and they don't so they do need a way to dispose of it."

Henning said they're charging a $10 fee to raise money for their organization.

"This is really our only major fundraiser so we definitely need to get out there and try to earn some money to support operations," Henning said. "We use this money to buy rank advancement badges, to buy troop equipment and to go on camping trips."

He said those looking to schedule a pick up should call (515) 635-5842 and leave their name, number, address and specific instructions on where to pick up the tree.

To keep the payment process contact-free, Henning said customers can either pay online or put their $10 in an envelope at their front door so scouts can pick it up when they come to get the tree.