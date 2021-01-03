Rodgers throws 4 TDs, Packers beat Bears 35-16 for top seed

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and broke his franchise record for scoring passes in a season, and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the playoff-bound Chicago Bears 35-16. The Packers (13-3) earned a bye while winning their sixth in a row and beat Chicago (8-8) for the 19th time in 22 games, counting the postseason. The Bears are headed to the playoffs for the second time in coach Matt Nagy’s three years despite the loss because Arizona fell to the Los Angeles Rams.