WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 2) Both Western Illinois Basketball Teams Begin Conference Play As Keokuk Girl’s And Boy’s Host Clark County

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 2) Both Western Illinois Basketball Teams Begin Conference Play As Keokuk Girl’s And Boy’s Host Clark CountyUpdated
High School Basketball
Girl's
Clark County 50
Keokuk 27
Senior Brooklyn Howe Led Clark Co. with 19 Points
Junior Abby Wolter led Keokuk with 13 Points
Boy's
Clark County 35
Keokuk 62
Seniors Isaiah Seay & Anthony Potratz Led Keokuk with 17 Points
NCAA Basketball
Women's
North Dakota State 65
Western Illinois 77
Junior Evan Zars led WIU With 16 Points
Men's
North Dakota State 68
Western Illinois 50
Rod Johnson Jr. led WIU With 16 Points
(12) Missouri 81
Arkansas 68
Jeremiah Tilmon led Mizzou with a 25 Point 11 Rebound Double Double
(10) Iowa 77
(14) Rutgers 75
Luka Garza led Iowa with 25 Points
(2) Baylor 76
Iowa State 65
Junior Javan Johnson led ISU with 17 Points
Purdue 58
(15) Illinois 66
Kofi Cockburn led Illinois With 14 Points
NCAA Football
Fiesta Bowl
(25) Oregon 17
(10) Iowa State 34