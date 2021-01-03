Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (January 2) Both Western Illinois Basketball Teams Begin Conference Play As Keokuk Girl’s And Boy’s Host Clark County

High School Basketball

Girl's

Clark County 50

Keokuk 27

Senior Brooklyn Howe Led Clark Co. with 19 Points

Junior Abby Wolter led Keokuk with 13 Points

Boy's

Clark County 35

Keokuk 62

Seniors Isaiah Seay & Anthony Potratz Led Keokuk with 17 Points

NCAA Basketball

Women's

North Dakota State 65

Western Illinois 77

Junior Evan Zars led WIU With 16 Points

Men's

North Dakota State 68

Western Illinois 50

Rod Johnson Jr. led WIU With 16 Points

(12) Missouri 81

Arkansas 68

Jeremiah Tilmon led Mizzou with a 25 Point 11 Rebound Double Double

(10) Iowa 77

(14) Rutgers 75

Luka Garza led Iowa with 25 Points

(2) Baylor 76

Iowa State 65

Junior Javan Johnson led ISU with 17 Points

Purdue 58

(15) Illinois 66

Kofi Cockburn led Illinois With 14 Points

NCAA Football

Fiesta Bowl

(25) Oregon 17

(10) Iowa State 34

