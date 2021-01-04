2 homeless men found dead during cold weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people who were homeless died in Kansas City during cold weather over the weekend. A volunteer for an organization that helps the homeless found a man dead inside a vacant building on Sunday, Alina Heart, a volunteer with Free Hot Soup Kansas City, found the man after being asked to check on him. Police are investigating how the man died. Temperatures were below freezing when Kansas City police were called Friday night to an area where homeless people stay. They found a 41-year-old homeless man dead.