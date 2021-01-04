2 more victims added to 2020 homicide count in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more victims have been added to the record 2020 homicide count in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said Monday that a 19-year-old man who was wounded in a Dec. 28 shooting died four days later. Officers found Abdulbasid Yassin unresponsive on the ground when they responded to a shooting call. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries on Jan. 1. Police are also investigating the death of 27-year-old Chayne Pearl as a 2020 homicide. She was found cut about 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and died Jan. 1. The Kansas City Star reports that the deaths bring the city’s 2020 homicide count to 182.