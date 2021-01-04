Adams County getting closer to next phase of vaccine rollout

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Health officials gave an update on their vaccination numbers as new cases of COVID-19 reached 75, and overall cases hit 589, in Adams County Monday.

"We're over 50 cases in the hospital. Still some reason for concern here," said Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch.

He said the county's effort with COVID-19 vaccinations have taken off with more than 2,000 doses administered in two weeks.

"This week we're expecting another tray of Pfizer, which is another 975 doses, as well as another 600 dose of Moderna," Welch said.

He said next in line are people in Phase 1B.

"Which would include a lot of other essential workers, law enforcement, school teachers, a much broader group, as well as people that are 75 and above," Welch said.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent, Roy Webb, said they expect to receive the vaccine either at the end of this month or in February.

"We're excited about that and to have this available to our staff," Webb said.

Webb said guidance from the health department encouraged them to begin preparing school administrators, staff, faculty, substitutes and other employees.

"We've surveyed about 750 of our staff and I think close to 600 have committed to receiving the vaccine," Webb said.

"Just because vaccines have started to become available, doesn't mean we should let our guard down. It just means that now we've got that light there, that we've been looking for, at the end of the tunnel," Welch said.

Welch said the vaccines they expect to receive this week, and next week, will push them closer to Phase 1B.

He explained it is still months away before vaccines will be available for the general public.