Alberta leader reverses course, punishes for pandemic travel

TORONTO (AP) — Alberta’s premier has reversed course and is now punishing members of his government for vacationing outside Canada despite government guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel during the pandemic. Premier Jason Kenney says he asked his chief of staff to resign and accepted the resignation of his Municipal Affairs minister. Several other members of his United Conservative party have also been demoted for traveling outside Canada. Kenney said last week he would not punish members of his government after he said he learned of travel abroad by a number of people in his government.