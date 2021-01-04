Alexandria man arrested for kidnapping

ALEXANDRIA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Quincy Police reported Monday that they arrested an Alexandria, Missouri, man for Aggravated Kidnapping, Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, and Unlawful Restraint.

Police stated that 41-year-old Robert Missen was arrested on New Years Day following a disturbance in the early morning hours New Years Eve where police responded to the 1100 block of N 8th Street in reference to a couple of males fighting.

Shortly after that call, officers were called to a suspicious vehicle near 3rd and Broadway.

Police stated while officers were responding to the second call, a victim was able to exit the suspicious vehicle and was picked up by a passerby.

The victim was later transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance and admitted for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was isolated between individuals who knew each other and there does not appear to be any danger to the general public.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with any information concerning the incident is encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department or the Quincy Regional Crimestoppers.