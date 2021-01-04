Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 4, 2021

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Reis Kendrick

Andrea Gronewold

Rachell Zeiger

Rhonda Clark

Lindsay Zanger

Debbie Hornecker

Karlee Bruenger

Don Switzer

Antoine Hickman

Sara Guilford

Brooke Barlow

Catlyn Barlow

Kim Inlow

Pete Greening

Tanner Thornburg

Theresa Rouse

Laurie Mortimer

Sparky Eversden

Rosemary Hull

Addison Koscielski

Trevor Sharpe

Bobby Canavit

Rachel Louderman

Elliot Parkins

Lauren Berg

Stella Haxel

Brayden Fenton