Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

McDonough County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The

visibility may change quickly over short distances.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Now through noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing

and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing

temperatures could lead to slick pavement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&