Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibility may change quickly over short distances.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Now through noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing
and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing
temperatures could lead to slick pavement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
