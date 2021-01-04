Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Schuyler County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense
fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Illinois. Dense fog will be most widespread this morning
north of a Taylorville to Paris line.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
With sub-freezing temperatures, frost is likely on untreated
surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, and will add to
the hazardous traveling conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
