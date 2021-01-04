Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense

fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, southeast and west

central Illinois. Dense fog will be most widespread this morning

north of a Taylorville to Paris line.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

With sub-freezing temperatures, frost is likely on untreated

surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, and will add to

the hazardous traveling conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

