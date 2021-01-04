Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Visibility 1/4 mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, northeast and
southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west
central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

