Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Visibility 1/4 mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, northeast and
southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west
central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&