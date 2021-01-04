Dense Fog Advisory In Effect

We are starting off the first work week of the new year with dense fog. Visibilities at times this Monday morning and afternoon will be a quarter mile or less. Therefore, the National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon. In fog, it's best to take it slow and keep your low beams on. The fog should start to dissipate later in the afternoon as winds shift to the west, but that continues to be a forecast challenge. After the fog dissipates though, it will still be a mostly cloudy day. Daytime highs will be typical for this time of year, in the mid 30s. Into Monday night and Tuesday morning, we may see more patchy fog.

Also to note this Monday morning, a trough is situated to our west. This trough will move through the Tri-States later in the evening. This should push the stubborn status clouds out of the area as we head through the night. Low will be in the upper teens to mid 20s, depending on where you live.

After the possible patchy fog lifts Tuesday morning, we should get to see some sunshine. We'll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Enjoy that sunshine though because it won't last too long. By Tuesday evening/night clouds will build back into the Tri-States ahead of our next possible weather system.

That weather system is expected to arrive Wednesday. Right now, it's possible we could have some light scattered rain/snow showers. However some models are now showing this system further to our south, which could give us a drier forecast.