Dense Fog Continues

A Dense Fog Advisory for visibility of 1/4 mile or less continues through midnight for much of the Tri-States. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. The reduced visibility along with some patchy slick spots are an unwelcome duo.

Temperatures will drop overnight, reaching below freezing, possibly resulting in localized areas of freezing fog and slick roads and sidewalks.

Some uncertainty remains in whether dense fog will expand and cover more counties overnight. Some welcome news... We may see some sunshine Tuesday but the rest of the work week looks cloudy.

There is also a limited potential for rain/snow Wednesday. Right now it looks as if the rain and maybe snow will stay to our south, keeping the Tri-States cloudy but dry.