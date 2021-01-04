Ex-school bus driver sentenced for sex contact with student

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A former school bus driver in southwest Missouri was sentenced to four years in prison for having sexual contact with a student. Sixty-eight-year-old Dennis Frakes was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in November. Frakes was a bus driver for Carl Junction when he had sexual contact twice with a female student. The victim was a not a passenger on Frakes’ bus and the contact did not occur on the bus. Frakes was a bus driver for the school district from January 2012 to October 2019, when the allegation surfaced and he was fired.