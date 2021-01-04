Families ask for your help mitigating COVID-19 at long-term care facilities

QUINCY ( WGEM) -- As the vaccine comes to some long term care facilities in Quincy, others are still battling COVID-19 outbreaks among their residents and workers.

Nearly 30 employees and more than 40 residents had COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Home as of Monday.

Family members said they know staff are doing what they can but as the cases go up, and residents' conditions get worse, they said they wish they could get more communication.

"I give them high marks for doing their best in a difficult situation," Les Sachs said.

He said his mother, 91-year-old Donna Long, is fighting COVID-19 in the ICU at Blessing Hospital after being exposed at the Good Samaritan Home.

Sachs said he knows they did everything right, but he said as her disease progressed, it was hard to get updates at times.

"But I would think that after all is said and done, they probably need to sit down and discuss how they can better communicate with families," Sachs said.

Chuck Newton, CEO and Administrator at Good Samaritan Home, said they're aware of it.

"With this many cases happening so quickly, we're trying to communicate as quickly as we can, but it's tough," Newton said.

He said while they have followed every precaution, what's going on behind the walls of the home is a reflection of the community because workers have to live their lives.

"You can do everything absolutely perfectly and still not necessarily stop it once it comes in. It really creates a tough environment for getting it turned around," Newton said.

One thing Sachs and Newton both said is the community's attitude towards good hygiene and mask practices is what really needs to change if things are going turn around.

"You know that's what's going on and when that's the kind of mind set out there, it's going to do nothing more than spread," Newton said.

Sachs said he knows, first hand, having had COVID-19 in November, that it applies, regardless of how you feel about shutdowns and restrictions.

"Because those are political questions I'm unsure about. But I do know it's very difficult, it's very hard on you, even if you're healthy it's hard on you, and so to follow at least the basics of good hygiene I think is important," Sachs said.

Sachs said his mom is doing better than she was, but her battle isn't over yet.

Newton said they're still waiting to get more information from the state on when they will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.