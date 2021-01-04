France’s go-slow coronavirus vaccination strategy backfires

PARIS (AP) — France’s cautious approach to its virus vaccine rollout appears to have backfired. Only about 500 people were vaccinated in the first week, rekindling anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special meeting with top government officials Monday to address the vaccine strategy and other virus developments. The slow rollout was blamed on mismanagement and staffing shortages during end-of-year vacations. It was also attributed to a complex consent policy designed to accommodate broad vaccine skepticism among the French public. Doctors and opposition politicians pleaded Monday for speedier access to vaccines.