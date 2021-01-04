Gonzaga-Baylor remain 1-2 in AP Top 25; Texas rises to No. 4

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll while fourth-ranked Texas has climbed to its highest perch in nearly a decade. The Bulldogs earned 63 of 64 first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25 to remain at No. 1. The Bears earned the other vote. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in all seven polls this season. Villanova moved up a spot to No. 3. The Longhorns jumped four spots after beating Kansas for Texas’ highest ranking since February 2011. No. 19 Clemson and No. 23 St. Louis were new additions, with the Billikens making their first appearance since the 2013-14 season.