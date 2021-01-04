Hospital Report: Jan. 4, 2021

DEATHS

Funeral services for 78 year old Bennie R. Jarvis of Canton, Missouri are pending with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton. Bennie R. Jarvis passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Il.

Doris I. Robbins, 98, of Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mt. Sterling, formerly of Clayton, died Saturday (January 2, 2021) at the home. Arrangements are pending at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton.

Wilma Bruns, 97, of Sunset Home in Quincy, formerly of Camp Point, died Sunday (January 3, 2021) at the home. Arrangements are pending at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Robert “Bob” W. Cummins, 83 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:05 PM Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. Funeral arrangements are pending with the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.

Theodore Eldred "Ted" Morrison, of Quincy, died on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. in the Illinois Veterans' Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Manzella, 93, of New London, MO, passed away at 1:40 PM Sunday, January 3, 2021 at her home. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Katharine “Katie” M. Brink age 92, of Quincy died on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Sunset Home. Service arrangements for Katharine “Katie” M. Brink are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Ertman L. Kessler, 85, of Moberly, MO, passed away at 5:01 am Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO

John C. Hanauer, 65, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:15 am Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Anna V. Kamphaus, age 91, of Quincy, died on December 31, 2020 in her home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Anna V. Kamphaus.

Karen Rose (Boden) Steffen age 74, of Loraine died on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Quincy. Services for Karen (Boden) Steffen are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

James “Jimmy” E. Hudson, 74 of Hannibal, MO passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo.

Tim J. Hoosier, 58, of Golden, passed away at 6:21 am, on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Hunter Funeral Home in Golden.

Timothy Joseph Day age 56, of Quincy died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Timothy Joseph Day.

Joann Alma Thrasher age 88, of Rockford, IL formerly of Quincy, IL died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Rockford, IL. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Joann Alma Thrasher.

Frank Gadziak, age 82, of Quincy, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 3:21 am in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Donna Colvin, age 85, of Quincy, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at 7:55 am in Bickford Cottage. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia K. Kroninger, age 75, of Quincy, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at 12:29 am in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Tim Hoosier, 58, of Golden, passed away at 6:21 AM on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home. Services for Tim will be announced by the Hunter Funeral Home in Golden.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Jason & Kiona Wright had a boy.

Kenny & Dawn Leenerts had a boy.

Trenton & Maria Roskamp had a boy.

Josh & Charnice Kermoade had a boy.

Daniel Noe & Jenny Murphy had a girl.

Austin & Ashley Gooding had a girl.

Corbin Stierlin & Hannah Levar had a boy.

Casey Tarpein & Chrystal Reed had a boy.

Chase Edward Maroon & Rachel Sue Hunter had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.