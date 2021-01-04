Live Christmas tree pick up in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The City of Macomb Public Works Department reported Monday that Waste Management will offer pickup of live Christmas trees for Macomb customers through January 15 at no additional charge.

Officials stated Waste Management will pick up trees on the customer’s regular route day.

Christmas trees are to be cut into lengths of six feet or less and placed at the curb for pickup and disposal. Trees should be removed from stands and have all ornamentation removed.