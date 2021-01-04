Marion Co. Health Department does not expect COVID-19 vaccine for almost a month

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- The Marion County Health Department (MCHD) reported Monday that it does not have a COVID-19 vaccine and officials do not anticipate receiving it until the end of January or early February.

MCHD Administrator Jean McBride stated when the department does receive the vaccine, it will announce availability and eligibility.

McBride stated the State of Missouri is deciding the tiers of administration. Tier 1A consists of nursing home residents and workers, direct healthcare providers and workers. Missouri will vaccinate 1A tier before moving to the next tier 1B.

McBride added, the health department cannot short cut that decision. 1B has not been fully decided by the State of Missouri and they are awaiting that decision.

"The health department does not have a waiting list for people to sign up," McBride said.

McBride added, CVS and Walgreens have Federal contracts to administer vaccine to the nursing homes and workers. Local public health will not be vaccinating those facilities.

"Patience is the key. We did not get into this pandemic overnight and we cannot all get vaccinated overnight," McBride stated. "There must be a systemic plan to accomplish this task. Please continue to practice COVID 19 precautions: properly wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, avoid large groups, stay home if you are sick. When you get vaccinated you must continue these precautions, as the vaccine will not be instantly effective. It takes several weeks for antibodies to build and the second dose to boost the immunity."