Miss. St. looks for home win vs No. 13 Mizzou

No. 13 Missouri (7-1, 1-1) vs. Mississippi State (6-4, 1-1)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its sixth straight win over No. 13 Missouri at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for the Tigers at Mississippi State was a 78-36 win on Feb. 13, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has benefited heavily from its seniors. Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.POTENT PINSON: Pinson has connected on 24.4 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Mississippi State has an assist on 50 of 88 field goals (56.8 percent) across its past three outings while Missouri has assists on 24 of 56 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is rated first among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.

