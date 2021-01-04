Mozambique’s jihadists force Total to suspend gas project

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mozambique’s jihadist violence has forced the French energy firm Total to suspend work at its multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas project in the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province. After the rebels’ Jan. 1 attack on Quitunda village, just outside the fence of the gas project, the company removed most of its workforce, estimated at 3,000, from the Afungi peninsula. The insurgents, allied with the Islamic State group, have carried out a string of attacks since Christmas Eve, driving closer to the Total construction site, which covers 27 square miles. Total paid $3.9 billion in 2019 for a 26% share of the project, which was to begin production in 2024.