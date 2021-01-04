No. 20 DePaul women hit 13 3-pointers in win over Villanova

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points, Darrione Rogers had 21, Lexi Held added 18, and the trio combined for 12 3-pointers in No. 20 DePaul’s 94-82 victory over Villanova. Rogers made 5 of 8 3-pointers, including four in the final 4:04 of the first half to help DePaul build a 54-43 lead. Held added four makes and Morris three as the Blue Demons connected on 13 of 30 from distance. Deja Church had 13 points and nine rebounds and Dee Bekelja added 12 points with seven boards for DePaul. Maddy Siegrist scored 30-plus points for the third time this season for Villanova.