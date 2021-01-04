No. 4 Texas looks for home win vs Iowa State

Iowa State (2-5, 0-3) vs. No. 4 Texas (8-1, 2-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas looks for its sixth straight win over Iowa State at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The last victory for the Cyclones at Texas was an 85-77 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rasir Bolton has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iowa State is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK SCORING: Texas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 63.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has allowed only 62.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Longhorns 30th among Division I teams. The Iowa State offense has averaged 68.6 points through seven games (ranked 202nd, nationally).

