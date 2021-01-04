No word on Toews as Blackhawks begin on-ice practices

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks held their first on-ice practice of training camp. A number of familiar faces were not there. Goaltender Corey Crawford signed with New Jersey in free agency and Brandon Saad was traded to Colorado in October. Defenseman Brent Seabrook and forward prospect Pius Suter were absent. Also missing was captain Jonathan Toews, who announced last week that he would be away from the team while he dealt with an unspecified illness. The Blackhawks open the season Jan. 13 at defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.