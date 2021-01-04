NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

BEIJING (AP) — The New York Stock Exchange says it no longer plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited “further consultation” with U.S. regulators but gave no other details of its decision. The NYSE announced plans to remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. after Trump’s order in November barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military. The Chinese government has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition.