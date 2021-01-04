Put storm debris on curb for crews in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy city officials are reminding people to help them remove debris leftover from Friday's ice storm.

Central Services director Kevin McClean said residents with debris on their property should move it to the curb so roving crews can pick it up and take it away.

He said it needs to be on the curb otherwise they can't pick it up.

He said they have several crews on the ground picking up debris in their own sections of the city throughout the week.

"We're working on the inner city right now from 30th down to the river and from Locust all the way to Harrison," McClean said.

He said once crews finish there, they'll move to the outskirts of town and into the city's subdivisions.

McClean said while crews will be picking up every thing they see, there is still a chance they might miss something.

"There's a lot, a lot we're trying to get cleaned up so just be patient," he said.

"If you think you got missed just call in, leave your address on the answering machine and we'll come back and check it out and pick it up."

You can call the office at (217) 228-4520, or you can email them at CentralServices@quincyil.gov.