QMG Play Of The Week Winner – Knox County’s Riley Strange

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Knox County Girl's Basketball Senior, Riley Strange.

The Knox County Senior and Quincy University Women's Basketball commit wins the first Play Of The Week in 2021.

Strange would miss her original shot but would get her own board and get the bucket to go on her second attempt despite being fouled on the play. Strange would hit the free throw to complete the 3-point play.

Strange's efforts help Knox County defeat Highland 46-35, last Monday, December 21.

That win put the lady eagles above the .500 mark giving them a 3-2 record.