Quincy picks up pieces after ice storm

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy residents and city officials spent Monday cleaning up and assessing the damage left behind by Friday's ice storm.

Three crews from the Parks Department worked on Johnson and South Parks, cutting down hangers; branches that had split from trees but hadn't fallen off yet.

Quincy Park maintenance supervisor Chris Veihl said it could be a while before his crews get everything back to normal.

"I would guess, just an educated guess, it's probably going to be two weeks cleaning up with the crew I have," he said.

Veihl said Monday's conditions only made things worse.

"With this heavy moisture content in the air, it's still accumulating on the trees, it's hitting the ice that's on the trees now," he said.

He said that put more weight on the trees and caused more branches to shatter.

Quincy neighborhoods weren't spared either.

Neighbors said they still remembered what broken limbs sounded like.

"It almost sounded like a bomb went off in here and it was one of the big branches breaking on our tree in the front yard," Steve Eighinger said.

He said thanks to friends and relatives armed with chainsaws, they were able to get everything cleaned up by Saturday.

"We still had two or three branches come down either in the front or back on Sunday, but I think for the most part, the fireworks are over for now," Eighinger said.

Veihl hopes with an expected warm-up on Tuesday that the ice will melt and take some weight off the trees.

He said that, however, might actually slow down their cleanup efforts because if the ground is too soft, they won't be able to get their heavy machinery up to large branches without causing further damage to the park.