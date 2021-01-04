Remorseful man returns statue’s stolen sword after 40 years

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A veteran returned a sword he stole from a statue of a Revolutionary War general 40 years ago, telling the head of the Massachusetts town’s historical commission that he regretted taking it. Cindy Gaylord is the chair of Westfield’s Historical Commission. The Springfield Republican reports a man contacted the city hall saying he had the sword stolen from the town’s statue of Gen. William Shepard in 1980. Gaylord arranged to meet the man, who said he is a veteran and expressed remorse for having taken it after a night of drinking. Shepard fought as a militia man and solider in multiple wars, including the Revolutionary War. The returned sword is likely to be preserved by a local museum.