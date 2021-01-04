Republican Joni Ernst sworn in for her second term in US Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (KWWL) — US Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) says she’s humbled to serve in the 117th Congress.

Ernst, who is the first female combat veteran elected to the US Senate, was sworn in for her second term on Sunday.

She issued the following statement:

“It’s a privilege to represent the people of the great state of Iowa in the United States Senate. As I did throughout my first term in the Senate, I will continue to put Iowa first – visiting every county each year to hear directly from Iowans and making sure your voices are heard in Washington, D.C. I’m humbled and honored by the support of folks in every corner of our state, and I look forward to getting right back to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continue serving Iowans in the 117th Congress.” Sen. Joni Ernst (R)

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Ernst for the official swearing-in on the Senate floor. She swore her oath of office on her grandmother’s Bible, according to her office.