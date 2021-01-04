Seniors becoming the target for COVID-19 vaccine scams

The federal government is warning senior citizens to watch out for COVID-19 vaccine scams.

Officials at the Quincy Senior Center said it's just the latest scam targeting seniors during the pandemic.

Officials said it is important to know that Medicare covers the vaccine and there should be no cost to you.

If anyone asks you to share your Medicare number or pay for access to a vaccine, it is likely a scam.

You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine or be put on a waiting list.

West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging director Mike Drew said scammers often target seniors because of their habits.

"When I was a kid, we always answered the telephone," Drew said. "That's what you did. I think a lot of seniors are used to that mindset. They need to be aware that a lot of the phone calls that they get are not actual true good phone calls."

There are other red flags you should be aware of if you get a call from an unrecognizable number.

"If you get a phone call, watch for them asking for credit card information, Medicare number, those should be major tips that something is wrong," Drew said. "I really want to stress, a phone call that you get from a number or voice that you are not familiar with, you should question the motive, what will happen, and what is going to be good for me."

If you do receive a COVID-19 vaccine scam call, officials said you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission or call 1-800-699-4227.