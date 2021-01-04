Sheriff: Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church

WINONA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a pastor has been killed and two other people were injured during a shooting at an East Texas church. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen, was on the run from authorities late Saturday and had hidden in the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona. Smith says Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams confronted Woolen in a church bathroom on Sunday morning. Woolen shot and killed the 62-year-old pastor, wounded another person and a third was injured in a fall. The shooting suspect fled in the pastor’s vehicle but was later arrested. Smith says Woolen faces capital murder and felony assault charges.