(AP) – Many people heading back for their first day of work in the new year are finding it a bit harder than anticipated, as the messaging service Slack experiences a global outage.

The company apologized Monday and asked users to check for updates at https://status.slack.com.

The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern and service is disrupted the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere.

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer