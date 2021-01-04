South Africa testing whether vaccines work against variant

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scientists in South Africa are urgently testing to see if the vaccines for COVID-19 will be effective against the country’s variant virus. The genomic studies being done in South Africa come as Britain’s health minister and other experts in the U.K. have said they worry that vaccines may not be effective against the South African variant. Dr. Richard Lessells, an infectious diseases expert who is studying South Africa’s variant said it is more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus and has rapidly become dominant in the country’s coastal areas. It is expected that the variant will quickly become dominant inland in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, and the surrounding Gauteng province.