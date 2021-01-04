State senator quitting to join Illinois governor’s staff

BUNKER HILL, Ill. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill says he is resigning later this month to become an adviser to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Manar said Monday he will step down Jan. 17 and take up his new post on Jan. 19. Manar is a close Pritzker ally in the Legislature and a lead budget negotiator. An announcement of Manar’s move also noted the central Illinois lawmaker will work closely with the governor on his agenda and key priorities, including “downstate economic revitalization, appropriations and COVID-19 recovery efforts. A Pritzker spokeswoman says Manar’s new job will pay $278,000 a year, with half coming out of the billionaire governor’s pocket.