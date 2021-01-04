Students protest rector tapped to head Istanbul university

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have clashed with hundreds of students protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a figure with ties to his ruling party as rector to one of Turkey’s most prestigious universities. The students marched to Bogazici University’s campus on Monday to denounce the appointment of Melih Bulu, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party who once stood as a candidate in parliamentary elections. The students regard the appointment as a move by Erdogan to curtail academic freedoms, and are demanding the right for the university to elect its own rector.