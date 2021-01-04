Ted Danson and Holly Hunter combine for comedy ‘Mr. Mayor’

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a government office right there in the very title of Ted Danson’s new series, but the new NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor” is anything but political. Danson considers the show more an office or family comedy. The show is from Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, the brains behind “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The 30-minute comedy premieres Thursday. Danson’s mayor has a chief rival in Holly Hunter, who plays an ultra-liberal councilmember. In the pilot, the mayor, hoping for a winning issue, steals the idea of a plastic drinking straw ban from his daughter and it blows up in his face.