Trump says he’ll ‘fight like hell’ to hold on to presidency

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — With mounting desperation, President Donald Trump is declaring he will “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency. And he’s appealing to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote. He shouted his objections to his loss, which he insists was a victory, at a long rally in Georgia Monday night. His announced reason for the appearance was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday’s runoff election. But he spent much of his speech insisting he was cheated out of victory, though election officials in state after state have said he’s wrong — Republican officials as well as Democratic. Meanwhile, more Republicans are turning against him.