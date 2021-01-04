WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (January 3) QU Men’s Basketball Plays First Game Of 2021 As Both Western Illinois Basketball Teams Finish Weekend Double Header Against North Dakota State

December 3, 2021 SCOREBOARD

Illinois

NCAA Bakstball

Men's

University of Indianapolis 73

Quincy University 83

RS Sr. Tanner Stuckman led QU with 23 Points.

After not playing for two weeks, Stuckman spoke on the Hawks win.

"It was a big one, you know. I think we're starting to kind of figure out our offense a little bit and our identity--I thought we defended really well and we ran our offense very, very, well," Stuckman said.

QU Head Coach, Ryan Hellanthal agreed.

"[I'm] Really proud of their effort, their energy and their engagement for 40 minutes, you know, we had some up's and down's but we fought through some adversity which this group needed to do."

North Dakota State 78

Western Illinois 67

Jr. Tamell Pearson led WIU with 17 Points

Women's

North Dakota State 93

Western Illinois 60

Sr. Grace Gilmore led WIU with 15 Points.