3 arrested for burglary after property owner holds 2 at gunpoint

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of three individuals for burglary after a property owner held two of them at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

The sheriff's office stated that deputies responded to a burglary in progress in rural Lewis county, north of Canton on Sunday.

When deputies arrived Colten Sturm and Dwight Woodbury were being held at gunpoint by the land owner.



According to the sheriff's office a third subject, Christopher Batley, was found hiding on the property.

Deputies stated Batley was found in possession of a handgun and assaulted deputies while being taken into custody

The sheriffs office issued the following charges:

Christopher Batley, 32, of Kahoka, Missouri, was charged with one count of burglary - 1st degree, a class B felony; one count of armed criminal action, a felony and one count of assault - 3rd degree, a class D felony.



Colten Sturm, 30, of Wayland, Missouri, was charged with one count of burglary - 1st degree, a class B felony and one count of burglary - 3rd degree, a class D felony.



Dwight Woodbury, 30, of Keokuk, Iowa, was charged with one count of burglary - 1st degree, a class B felony and one count of burglary - 3rd degree, a class D felony.



The Lewis County Sheriff's office was assisted by La Grange Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.