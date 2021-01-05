$40K goes to Covid-19 relief fund in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Adams County Together or A.C.T., a fund sponsored by the United Way, accepted a $40,000 check Tuesday to go toward the COVID-19 relief fund in Adams County.

United Way Programs and Services Director Jenna Hull said this relief fund is devoted to providing help to anybody who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, especially those struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.

"It's super important that we find those people and give them the assistance they need because this is not a situation that they may have found themselves in before," Hull said.

Hull said to reach out for assistance call the United Way Helpline at (217) 224-1223.