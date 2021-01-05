Activist priest Michael Pfleger hit with abuse allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — Activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger has been asked to step aside due to allegations of sexual abuse. The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday that its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago. Chicago archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich in a letter to members of Pfleger’s parish, Saint Sabina, noted the allegation hasn’t been proven as true or false and guilt or innocence should not be assumed. Telephone calls to the church for comment were not answered. However, church leaders released a statement saying they believe the accusations are unfounded and stand behind the integrity of Pfleger.