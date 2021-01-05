Asia Today: China provinces enforce measures as cases spike

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Hebei is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province adjacent to the capital Beijing that’s due to host events for next year’s Winter Olympics. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported another 20 cases in Hebei, bringing the province’s total to 39 since Sunday. The top provincial official says residents of areas classified as medium or high risk are being tested and barred from going out. Those in medium-risk areas could only leave after showing a negative test for the virus. Classes are shifting online and school dormitories are in lockdown. Also Wednesday, single cases were reported in Beijing and the provinces of Lioaning and Heilongjiang, where mass testing and limited lockdowns have also been enforced.