Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 5, 2021

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Elaine Sullivan

Donna McCleery

Gary Foster

Lynton Bock

MaeEllen Hauk

Seth Fenton

Keith Scranton

Rick Detrick

Jayma DeWitt

Grayson Matthews

Nancy Ford Lashbrook

Hilary Paro

Roger Phillips

Grant McDonald

April Hess

Jamie Ellerbrock

ANNIVERSARIES

John & Dianne Kleine

Jeff & Pam Shuck