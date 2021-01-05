‘Call to action’: Funeral service to be held for Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds are expected to gather Tuesday in Columbus to honor the life of 47-year-old Andre Hill — known as “Dre” to friends and “Big Daddy” to his three grandchildren — after he was fatally shot by a white police officer days before Christmas. The memorial service will take place at the First Church of God in southeast Columbus where civil rights attorney Ben Crump is expected to issue a “call to action,” and Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. The service will begin with a public viewing at 10 a.m. before Hill’s family holds a private service at the church.