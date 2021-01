QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Police are trying to figure out why a car crashed into a duplex Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Harrison Street and Destiny Court.

Police say a woman drove in reverse from 24th Street into a duplex on Destiny Court.

The crash impacted two duplexes. Damaging a deck on one and a dining area on another.

Police say no one was hurt.

They are still working to confirm the cause of the crash.